Saurabh Pandey joins the cast of THIS show

04 Oct 2019 08:48 PM

MUMBAI: Saurabh Pandey has been part of several shows. He has acted in shows like Shaurya Aur Suhani, Tere Mere Sapne, Ganga Kii Dheej and Razia Sultan to name a few. Now, he has bagged a new project.  

Well, Ragini MMS franchise is known for its horror and erotic content. The first two editions were feature films, starring Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala in the first part and Sunny Leone in the second. Ragini MMS was later made into series by the same name which starred actress Karishma Sharma, Riya Sen, Siddharth Gupta and Nishant Singh Malkani. Recently, the sequel of the series was announced starring Splitsvilla fame Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood. Now, the latest reports suggest that the makers have roped in actor Saurabh Pandey for an interesting role.

