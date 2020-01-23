News

Saurabh Tiwari to bring a new show on Colors

MUMBAI: Acclaimed producer Saurabh Tiwari, the maker of well-known television shows such as Madhubala, Rangrasiya, Badtameez Dil, and Zindagi Ki Mehek, has gained immense appreciation for the kind of work he has done on television.

TellyChakkar has now learnt that Saurabh is set to roll out a new show under his banner Parin Multimedia. We hear that it is a Gujarati love story and is slated to launch on Colors.

Saurabh is also bringing a spin-off of hit show Zindagi Ki Mehek on digital platform ZEE5. The series will continue to feature Karan Vohra and Samiksha Jaiswal in the lead roles.

When we reached out to Saurabh, he confirmed the news about his new show for Colors but did not divulge any more details.

Well, it looks like Saurabh is kickstarting 2020 with a bang. We wish him success! 

 

