Sausral Simar Ka Season 2 : OMG! Reema is upset with Choti Simar as she accepts Aarav's proposal

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 is doing extremely well for itself, in the span of two weeks since it started.

The story and is quite interesting and the audiences are hooked on to the show.

In the previous episode we have seen how Choti Simar accepted Arav’s proposal thus shocking Reema, as she is in love with him.

Now in the upcoming episode she Reema will question Simar and ask her why she said yes to the proposal when she knew that she likes Arav.

To which Simar will tell her that everything happened so all of a sudden that she didn’t get the time to think.

(ALSO READ : Sasural Simar Ka 2: Geetanjali fixes Simar’s alliance with Aarav)

Reema doesn’t believe her and asks her if this is the same man you love, and tells her that he was calling her and was going to propose her then why did Simar have to come in her way.

Simar is in a fix and she doesn’t know how to react and what to tell Reema.

Reema is very upset and angry with her and vouches to not speak to her ever.

Now it will be interesting to see how Simar makes Reema understand why she said yes to marry Arav, and what will be Reema’s next step to stop this marriage.

What do you think will happen now on the show, do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Sasural Simar Ka 2: Simar decides to SACRIFICE her love for Reema’s happiness )