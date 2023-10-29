Savdhaan India Criminal Decoded : Exclusive! Host Sushant Singh reveals how true or fake the episodes in the show are, talks about what different is shown this season

MUMBAI: Savdhaan India is back with a new season and the fans have given it thumbs up.

It’s a thriller show where it showcases true criminal cases and reveals how the police investigate the case and who turns out to be the villain in the case and how justice gets served.

Sushant Singh has been associated with the show since so many seasons and once again he has reprised his role as the host of the show.

The fans feel that he is the best to host the show and no one can do it the way he does.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sushant and asked him what are the challenges he faces as the host and revealed what is the difference in this season.

Savdhaan India is back, what is different in this season that the audience would get to see?

Apart from the usual upgrade on the production side, we have updated it. One thing that will be something different that the audience would get to see is we have always analyzed the victim’s life in the various seasons of Savdhaan India but for the first time, we have decoded the criminal’s mind and the tagline is criminal decoded. Basically how a criminal’s mind works and what that can teach us, so that we could get help to understand the behavior of people around us and that is something new and might be appreciated.

What are the challenges you face while hosting a crime show as sometimes you have to be very careful with the minute details that they give?

There are so many things I try to incorporate while shooting for episodes in the script. It was written one sided love kind of a thing once and we had a discussion and then we decided not to term it as one sided love as it’s not love and it’s a misconception we have in our society that obsession love is called as one sided love so we have tried to incorporate all this. Like if it’s a rape case, we wouldn’t say like “Izat lootli”. That is like shifting the blame making it look like something wrong the woman has done. So I read the script very carefully so that a wrong message doesn’t go to society.

People question how much truth and made up the story is and feel that it’s been pushed for viewership reasons. What are your views on it?

That is the look out of the channel and the creator. I take my part in conveying the story whether that story is fictional or non – fictional and I don’t get to the space of how much is drama and how much is real. I read the story and then see what is the right message. If these were the circumstances then what would be the mental state of the criminal or victim and how could you save yourself under these circumstances is my job in respect of it being fiction or non – fictional, my job is to get the story conveyed with the right message.

Well, there is no doubt that Sushant as a host does a brilliant job on Savdhaan India and the fans are looking out for the new season.

