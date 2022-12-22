Savi ki Savaari’s Nityam and Sonam make up in a filmy way on sets!

MUMBAI :Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to audience attention. It symbolizes women empowerment as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Savi is riding an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

Farman Haider plays the role of Nityam on the show and Fenil Umrigar plays the role of Sonam. Currently on the show the tensions are riding between the two because we saw how Nityam has found out about Sonam’s lies and she is scared that he will reveal the truth to everyone.

But the actors share a fun bond in real life and often take to social media to share fun behind the scenes moments and sneak peeks from sets.

Actors often spend a lot of time on set shooting and television shows are constant hard work and long hours. Sometimes actors find a way to keep themselves entertained with onset shenanigans.

Farman and Fenil were playing badminton on the sets while in full getup and in between scenes and it’s just so much to watch how actors spend time between scenes. Check out the video right here:

Meanwhile, on the show, we will see major twists and turns taking place, while on one hand Dimpi’s husband gives her the shock that he does not want to support her anymore and she is left wondering why.

On the other hand, we will see that Sonam is scared that her secrets will come out and that it will be Nityam who reveals her secrets, and that after the truth is exposed she will be devastated and nobody will believe her lies after that.

