Savi Thakkur on why acting is his first love!

MUMBAI: Savi Thakkur has been garnering a lot of praise for his lead role in the show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The audience loves him and he, too, loves being part of the show. “The show, as well as the character, are too good. Plus, my co-actors are amazing. We all get along like a house on fire. I love being an actor. The best part is that we get to play so many shades and live the lives of our characters,” says the actor, who has been seen in shows such as Sethji, Jamai Raja, Porus and Namah.

Ask him what has been his most memorable moment in his journey so far, and he says, “I still remember the time when I did a pilot shoot for a new show Meera. That show was like a dream-come-true for me. But unfortunately, it didn’t go on the floor. But I remember each and every day of the short shoot that we had. The second phase that I clearly remember and cherish was my shoot for Porus. This was a sequence where there was a dramatic trolley shot where Prince Kanishk dethroned his father. It was so powerful and amazing.”

(Also Read: I am responsible about what I post on social media: Savi Thakur)

Well, dramatics aside, Savi has always been about playing characters that are realistic. “I want to play it real, it doesn’t matter the kind of character I am playing. I try to relate it to my real life and that’s how I make it realistic. I am able to emote better when I do this as I can relate more. Even as a viewer, I enjoy watching web series more than TV shows as I feel that are more real” he says.

Ask him who his inspiration is and he says, “I think I am my own acting hero because I don’t want to copy anyone. I do pick up and learn a lot of stuff form my co-actors and other seniors on the set. But I make sure to adapt these in my own way. I feel that is what makes every actor unique. As far as inspiration goes, my father is an inspiration for me. If we talk about hard work, responsibilities and punctuality, he is my guru!”

Savi wants to be part of a period drama next. “I would love to play some historical characters like I said Meera was a dream. I was supposed to play Yuvraj Bhojraj. Something like this would be amazing. I would love to play an army officer too!” he says.

(Also Read: Savi Thakur to play the new lead in Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega?)