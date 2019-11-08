Savi Thakur expresses his happiness on the auspicious occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi

MUMBAI: Dev Uthani Ekadashi falls on the 11th day on Shukla Paksha of Kartik month according to the Hindu calendar. The day marks the end of the four-month period of Chaturmas, when Lord Vishnu is believed to have been asleep. As per the name, it’s the day when Lord Vishnu wakes up from his slumber. This day is of special significance to millions of devotees all over the world. Savi Thakur who plays the role of Lord Vishnu in Star Plus’ show – ‘Namah – Lakshmi Narayan’ is also an ardent Vishnu devotee.



Savi expressed his happiness on this auspicious occasion and said, “According to Hindu scriptures, it is believed that Lord Vishnu sleeps on Shayan Ekadashi and wakes up on Prabodhini Ekadashi, which is today. Devotees all over the world observe a fast and the marriage of Tulsi to Lord Vishnu is also observed today. It’s a very auspicious day and since I also essay the role of Lord Vishnu in Namah, it’s more special for me. On this auspicious day, I pray to Lord Vishnu that he blesses all his devotees with good health and prosperity.”



The star-cast of Namah-Lakshmi Narayan also conducted the Tulsi-Vivah Pooja on sets few days before to mark this auspicious occasion. Namah-Lakshmi Narayan narrates the epic story of Lord Vishnu and his wife - Goddess Lakshmi.