Sayantani Ghosh calls Tina Datta ‘Sundori’ as she REVEALS she belongs to this person; check photo

MUMBAI: Sayantani Ghosh is all praises for Tina Datta as she called her beautiful.
Well, Tina is an active social media user and she regularly shares her pictures to treat her fans and admirers.
This time, she has not just shared a picture, but also revealed something.
Well, the bong beauty has shared a picture wherein she can be seen donning a sensuous outfit by accessorizing it with a gorgeous necklace. Her small bindi made her look all the more beautiful.
In her caption, she revealed that she belongs deeply to herself.
Seeing her beautiful picture, another Bong beauty commented and she is none other than Sayantani Ghosh. She chose a Bengali word ‘Sundori’ to compliment her. For the uninitiated, Sundori means beautiful.
Take a look below.
What do you think about the picture? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
On the professional front, Tinaa became popular by essaying the role of Ichcha in Uttaran. She was also seen in Karmaphal Daata Shani wherein she essayed the role of Dhamini. She is also known for her acting in Balaji Telefilms’ supernatural series, Daayan.
On the other hand, Sayantani Ghosh, who won the Miss Calcutta beauty pageant, is known for shows like Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Naaginn and Mahabharat. She is presently seen in Naagin 4.
