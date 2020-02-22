Sayantani Ghosh calls Tina Datta ‘Sundori’ as she REVEALS she belongs to this person; check photo

MUMBAI: Sayantani Ghosh is all praises for Tina Datta as she called her beautiful.

Well, Tina is an active social media user and she regularly shares her pictures to treat her fans and admirers.

This time, she has not just shared a picture, but also revealed something.

Well, the bong beauty has shared a picture wherein she can be seen donning a sensuous outfit by accessorizing it with a gorgeous necklace. Her small bindi made her look all the more beautiful.

In her caption, she revealed that she belongs deeply to herself.

Seeing her beautiful picture, another Bong beauty commented and she is none other than Sayantani Ghosh. She chose a Bengali word ‘Sundori’ to compliment her. For the uninitiated, Sundori means beautiful.

Take a look below.