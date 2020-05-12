Sayantani Ghosh grandmother passes away; actress pens heartfelt note

MUMBAI: Sayantani Ghosh, who was last seen in Naagin 4, is heartbroken. The actress lost her grandmother recently. She is mourning the unfortunate demise of her grandmom, whom she lovingly called 'mamama'. Sayantani took to her Instagram handle to share the saddening news with her fans and penned an emotional note. The Sanjivani actress shared beautiful throwback pictures with her granny as she reminisced about their good old memories together. While the actress bid adieu to her granny, she also expressed that she regrets not saying a final goodbye.

In a long heartwarming note, Sayantani wrote, 'I feel numb now that you are gone mamama.... till date would always say my dida is still there with us... in a moment everything changed n I can never say this now ...though saw a glimpse of u this afternoon through a video call ,my only regret I could not see u in person for the last time n say bye to u..touch ur feet n seek ur blessings !!! I so wish I traveled to Kolkata in March and not get stuck because of the lockdown ...sesh baarer moton dekhte parlaam na........so much u have done for ur children ,ur grandchildren, for ur entire family ..it's countless... I had chicken pox ,over 3 weeks was captured inside a mosquito net in my room ...u sat there beside me throughout trying to comfort me.. whenever I would be sick, be it measles ,chicken pox or my early days of stomach cramps and so many other occasions ,u would be right there next to me..loving me,taking care of me ,sitting with a hot water bag for me ..never for once thinking about yourself !!! Such was ur selfless love'.

Have a look at the full note and the pictures below.

Credits: Pinkvilla