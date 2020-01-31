Sayantani Ghosh has the cutest nickname for co-star Jasmin Bhasin and we simply love it

MUMBAI: Naagin 4 has constantly been witnessing interesting turn of events which has left the viewers at the edge of the seat. From the shocking revelation of Brinda being the Icchadhari Naagin to Nayantara's death, everything has left the viewers curious for the further story.

A lot of videos from the sets of the show has been circulating on the social media where we get to see all the behind-the-scenes fun which are no less than a treat for the viewers.

Not just that, even the star cast keeps sharing several various videos from the sets which makes us more curious.

And now, Sayantani Ghosh who plays the role of Naagin Manyata has shared a video where we can see how Nayantara is tied in a harness and is set for doing some sequence.

Sayantani has given the cutest nickname to Jasmin and called her Flying Machine. Isn't that sweet?

Take a look at the video and the post:

Jasmin and Sayantani share a great bond on the sets of Naagin 4 and we have often seen them sharing several fun videos and pictures.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.