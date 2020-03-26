News

Sayantani Ghosh makes her Tik Tok debut in Naagin style; watch video

Sayantani Ghosh's Naagin style Tik Tok debut is worth-watching.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
26 Mar 2020 03:37 PM

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Sayantani Ghosh was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. The actress played the role of Manyata and wowed everyone with her stellar performance. Sayantani's character recently ended in the show leaving the diehard fans heart-broken. 

And now, while everyone is enjoying quarantining, Sayantani has decided to rediscover herself and indulge in something interesting and entertaining. 

Sayantani has now made her Tik Tok debut and fans are jumping with joy. 

What was more special about Sayantani's Tik Tok debut was that it had a Naagin effect. 

Take a look at the video:

Clearly, Sayantani has not gotten over with her Naagin character and still misses it, 

Are you excited to see more such videos of Sayantani on Tik Tok? Tell us in the comments.

Tags Sayantani Ghosh Colors Naagin 4 Tik Tok Ekta Kapoor TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here