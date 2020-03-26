Sayantani Ghosh makes her Tik Tok debut in Naagin style; watch video

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Sayantani Ghosh was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. The actress played the role of Manyata and wowed everyone with her stellar performance. Sayantani's character recently ended in the show leaving the diehard fans heart-broken.

And now, while everyone is enjoying quarantining, Sayantani has decided to rediscover herself and indulge in something interesting and entertaining.

Sayantani has now made her Tik Tok debut and fans are jumping with joy.

What was more special about Sayantani's Tik Tok debut was that it had a Naagin effect.

Take a look at the video:

Clearly, Sayantani has not gotten over with her Naagin character and still misses it,

Are you excited to see more such videos of Sayantani on Tik Tok? Tell us in the comments.