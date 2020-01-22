Sayantani Ghosh reunites with the cast of her first Naagin show; shares a delightful video

MUMBAI: Sayantani Ghosh is presently seen as Naagin Manyata in Colors' popular fantasy-drama series, Naagin 4. Sayantani has been receiving a great response from the viewers for her powerful performance in the show.

For the uninitiated, this is not the first time Sayantani is playing Naagin onscreen. Previously, the actress played the role of Naagin in the year 2007. Back then, she had played the role of Amrita.

In Naagin 4, the actress is paired opposite Shaleen Bhanot and fans are loving this jodi. Interestingly, they were paired opposite each other in Naaginn show before as well.

Sayantani revealed about the same in her recent video which she shared on her Instagram account. The bong beauty revealed that this was a big reunion for her, Shaleen and director Mr Ranjan, who had previously directed them in the show.

Take a look at the video:

They remembered their good old days and it seemed they were extremely happy to reunite.

Sayantani has been in the showbiz for a long time now and has a number of shows to her credit. She has done many hit shows including Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, among others.