Sayantani Ghosh talks about the violence in Bigg Boss 13

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Dec 2019 05:45 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is the most successful season of the controversial reality show. The audience gets to witness interesting twists on a daily basis, and they are glued to their screens.

Almost everyone has an opinion to make on what's happening inside the house. Naagin 4 actress Sayantani Ghosh recently spoke about how she is not okay with female contestants making use of woman card as per their convenience. In a recent interview, Sayantani shared her thoughts and stated gender is not an issue when it comes to dealing with an act of violence. Violence against anyone should be condemned, she says.

Well, we couldn’t agree more with her. What’s your take?

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags > Sayantani Ghosh, Bigg Boss 13, Naagin 4, TellyChakkar,

