Sayli Salunkhe gives a glimpse of the high voltage drama in the upcoming episodes Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and we are sure it will take your excitement notches higher! (Watch Video)

Sayli share a BTS moment from the show on her social media handle where she, as Vandana can be seen thrashing Vaibhav with a broom. The drama for sure is going to get extremely exciting!
Sayli Salunkhe

MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. The show features Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik in the leading roles as Vandana and Kunal.

As much as they are focused on the drama and they make sure that they bring the best of their talent on-screen, they also have their share of fun on the sets while shooting together. Sayli and Mohit are skilled and talented actors and we also see them making fun reels on the sets of the show at times. (Also Read: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Oh no! Mrunal gets suicidal, Vandana feels helpless )

The recent track of the show featured how Vandana and Kunal getting married for Tara and giving her the best of family life.

Vandana was earlier married to Vaibhav however, she later learnt that Vaibhav is nothing but a conman and he had actually got married to her for her money and property. Karanveer Mehra plays the role of Vaibhav.

Now, his track is back and he is in Vandana’s life to cause harm to her.

Take a look at the video below:

Are you excited for the drama ahead? Let us know in the comment section below!

