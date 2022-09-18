Sayli Salunkhe: I'm learning to be more precise with my Hindi diction

MUMBAI : TV actress Sayli Salunkhe, who is currently seen in the show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' had to face a lot of challenges in delivering the dialogues in Hindi and she worked really hard to learn the language properly.

She said: "I had to work on my Hindi diction to be more precise with my dialogues for the show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'. I feel that performing helps you learn. Even though being a Maharashtrian my fluency in Marathi was not at par so while doing Marathi television I sharpened my Marathi diction as well."

The actress added she is doing everything to be proficient in Hindi.

"Now, while doing the show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai', I'm learning to be more precise with my Hindi diction to do full justice to my character. I think we learn more as we perform over time and I'm trying to learn each day possible on this show."

Sayli had been part of several Marathi shows including 'Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta', 'Chhatriwali' and also did Hindi serials like 'Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali' and now ' Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'.

Speaking more about the way she is trying to correct herself at every step in both Hindi and Marathi, she added: "As time goes on, I'm developing and honing my language skills so that I can deliver my show's dialogues with even more precision. I must say, both Hindi and Marathi languages give me immense joy to nurture and speak."

'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' airs on Star Bharat.

SOURCE IANS

