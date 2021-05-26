SCARY! Arjun Bijlani reveals his BIGGEST phobia; reveals what freaks him out bad

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is currently in South Africa, Cape Town shooting for Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The actor along with the rest of the team headed to the destination a few weeks ago and is having a ball of a time.

The diehard fans of Arjun Bijlani can't contain their excitement as he is set to explore his adventurous side on the show by performing some scariest and daredevil stunts.

We all have different kinds of phobias in life which we never think of overcoming due to various reasons.

However, Khatron Ke Khiladi is one such show where celebrities take such bold steps to participate and overcome their fears.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Arjun Bijlani also spoke about his phobias and how he will overcome them in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Revealing about his phobias, Arjun Bijlani said, ''I am scared of reptiles! I can't stand them, and they really freak me out.''

Well, Arjun has decided to overcome all his fears and he is ready for it.

The actor said, ''The aim of the show is to face your fears, and I am hoping to achieve the same. There is no specific strategy to perform the stunt that will include reptiles apart from just facing it and diving deep into it. Let's just hope for the best!''

We are sure Arjun Bijlani is definitely going to rock in each and every stunt!

