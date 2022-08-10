Scary! Erica fernnades posts a terrifying picture says she is looking for a date

The actress has a huge fan following and they always wait for her posts and updates on social media.
Erica fernnades

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is a name to reckon with in the Tv industry. She has won many fans with her roles in TV shows like 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and last year, she made news for moving to Dubai and getting projects in the new country. The actress has a huge fan following and they always wait for her posts and updates on social media.

Erica’s recent post however will send shivers down your spine. She looks absolutely terrifying with the scary makeup and what caught fans’ attention is her caption that read, “Hopefully I find a date with this selfie”

One fan wrote, “I would love to go out with you…to set.” Another wrote, “Really thankful you decided to post this on day time.. else would've had to sleep lights on”, another fan commented, “yaar you scared me babe” Another wrote, “What is this behaviour eri !? Ahh I was just getting a massive heart attack thank God i managed myself saying come down this is erica kiddo”, one wrote, “Itni sundar ghost”

Erica moved to Dubai recently and talking about it she said, “Dubai has always been home, so I wouldn’t say it’s moving out of my comfort zone. My family is here, so the thought of living here didn’t make me feel apprehensive. However, I travel back and forth to India for my work commitments.”

