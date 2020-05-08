THIS scene of Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani has been toughest scene for Gul Khan

MUMBAI: Producer, director, and writer Gul Khan is known for bringing unconventional shows Ishqbaaz, Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala, Qubool Hai, amongst others.

One of her shows which still enjoys a great fan following is Iss Pyaar ko Kya Naam Doon. The show stars Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani are still adorned for their roles of Arnab and Khushi.

Gul Khan recently answered a few questions of the fans on her Instagram profile. One of the fans asked her the toughest scene that she directed till date. And guess what that scene that she mentioned is from IPKKD. A scene that fans till date re-watch and enjoy.

Any guesses which is it?

Well, it is a scene where Arnab and Khushi meet for the first time and he fixes her blouse knot. She mentioned the reason why she found the scene toughest!