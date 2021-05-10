This scene of Ghumn Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein proves that Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are in a SERIOUS RELATIONSHIP!

MUMBAI: Star Plus shows have a lot of entertaining content and the actors have a deft of talent!

One of the most entertaining shows in Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin. The show stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. We all know that Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who play the parts of Virat and Pakhi, are in a relationship and are engaged.

Aishwarya, is jovial in nature and she keeps updating her fans on social media about all what she is doing on the sets of the show. Recently, Aishwarya put up a post which had her with Neil in one frame with serious faces. Aishwarya shared that ‘They are in a serious relationship’ indicating that they have serious faces.

The post is quite hilarious and it will sure tickle your funny bone!

Aren't Neil and Aishwarya a cute couple?

TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported that soon Sai will try to invite Devyani and Pulkit over to Chavan house for dinner. However, the task is going to be difficult as Bhavani and her squad are against Devyani-Pulkit’s association.

In the upcoming episodes, Sai will try her best and will arrange a dinner for Devyani and Pulkit. Sai wants Bhavani and other elders of the family to bless the newlyweds Devyani and Pulkit.

It will be interesting to know if Sai will be successful in her new mission.