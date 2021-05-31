Scoop! All your questions abour Munmun Dutta and Armaan Kohli’s dating rumours finally answered

MUMBAI: The actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars enjoy a lot of fame. Dilip Joshi, Raj Anadkat, and Amit Bhatt are household names. Apart from their on-screen time, they entertain fans with their real-life updates too. The buzz had it that Munmun Dutta and Armaan Kohli were dating a while back.

As per reports, Munmun and Armaan were in a relationship during 2008. However, things turned upside down when news of the relationship being abusive began on the internet.

But was it all true? No. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beauty reacted to the matter and slammed the media. “Stop printing this fake news or I’ll drag you to court,” Munmun wrote on her Instagram stories.

Furthermore, Armaan tweeted, “These idiots have nothing better to do, so to all the idiots and fake news, get your bloody facts correct before u try to kill someone’s name, we’re u retards born this way or was there a permanent brain damage there r many more truthful stories, I feel sad for u all, losers.”

