SCOOP! Anusha Dandekar shares a cryptic post after Karan Kundrra’s confession about his past relationship on Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: The ongoing season of Bigg Boss 15 has been one of the most popular seasons of the show, with a lot of renowned faces like Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash amongst others as housemates this time. And the show is creating uproar in the outside world as well. In a recent episode of the show, Karan was seen discussing with Shamita about his past relationship.

He didn’t take any names, but said, “If we had fought over it, we may have been able to sort things out, she tried but I kept moving away from her. I think I love imperfections. Had we understood each other, things would have changed. Had I sorted my own issues and not let them affect the relationship, things would have been different.”

Also read: Aww…Bigg Boss 15 Update: Karan Kundrra ADMITS to having a CRUSH on Tejasswi Prakash!

For the unversed, Karan had been in a three-and-a-half year long relationship with model and VJ Anusha Dandekar. The couple had been one of the most popular couples of showbiz and had even hosted multiple seasons of the reality show Love School together, where they also served as love mentors for the contestants.

Now, after Karan confessed about his past relationship, coincidentally Anusha shared a cryptic post on her social media after that. On Thursday, she wrote, “Some people love you. Some love to be around you. Some love what you can do to them. Understand the difference.” Not just that, she even reshared a popular media message, “I used to think I was introverted because I really liked being alone, but it turns out I just like to be at peace, and I am very extroverted around people who bring me peace,” adding from her side, “OMG So me.”

Meanwhile, in the Bigg Boss episode, Shamita expressed that she hopes that Karan’s ex watches that bit in the show, to which Karan replied, “I hope she does.” And it seems like maybe it happened.

Also read: ON POINT: Anusha Dandekar has the PERFECT RESPONSE on the speculations around her entering Bigg Boss 15!

Stay tuned at Tellychakkar.com for more updates.