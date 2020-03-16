Scoop! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 participant Faisu opens up on his relationship with Jannat Zubair

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu is one of the biggest social media influencers in the country who has gained a massive fan following in a very short time. Although he has a loyal fan base, now, the actor will be known among the mainstream audience as he’s all set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. While speaking about the show recently, the actor was asked about his dating rumours with Jannat Zubair.

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu and Jannat Zubair are participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Faisu and Jannat have been rumoured to be dating. Faisal and Jannat have known each other for a while. From being influencers to starring in music videos together. They both have come a long way. Jannat and Faisu also collaborate for reels and stuff and fans love their camaraderie too.

On the rumours of him being in a relationship with Jannat Zubair, the social media influencer turned actor said, "We have been friends for years and continue to be very good friends. We have done many projects together and will do many more. Logo ko aisa bohot lagta hai par aisa kuchh bhi nahi hai (People assume that we are dating but that’s not true). Zaroori nahi jo onscreen chemistry hai woh offscreen bhi ho (It’s not necessary that the camaraderie two people share onscreen will be similar to what they share offscreen). Offscreen, we are great friends. I am single."

Faisal to compete with Jannat

Jannat and Faisal's relationship might change as they will now be competitors in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Back in 2019 when their dating speculations gained momentum, Jannat Zubair lashed out on people for spreading their link up rumours with Mr Faisu.

