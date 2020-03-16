Scoop! Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani are in a live-in relationship

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is making headlines again because of her relationship with Adil Khan Durrani. She recently posted about him giving her a BMW and also told the media that Adil has purchased a house in her name in Dubai. Rakhi and Adil flew off to Dubai for a rendezvous and a meet-n-greet with Adil's cousins. Now, Rakhi and Adil are back in Mumbai and living in together.

Confirming this, Rakhi said, "Haan, Adil aur main saath saath hain aur ek saath rehte hain. Adil may soon shift base to Mumbai. We started living together after our Dubai trip."

Adil, who has his business in Mysore and Bangalore, is starting business in Mumbai too. "He has a car business, which he plans to extend to Mumbai," Rakhi added.

Adil had revealed that Rakhi and he want to start a dance academy in Mumbai. "We shall soon be setting up the stage for that," Rakhi signed off.

Recently, the couple made headlines after Rakhi got a call from Roshina Delavari who claimed to be Adil's girlfriend. This left Rakhi perturbed and in her joint interview with Adil from Dubai, she said that she cried a lot after learning about his affair. However, Adil clarified that Roshina is his ex-girlfriend.

Rakhi returned to the spotlight with her participation on Bigg Boss 15 and has been regularly spotted at film and TV events since then. She was earlier unofficially married to Ritesh, who even joined her on Bigg Boss but broke up soon after she learnt about him being a married man already.

