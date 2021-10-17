SCOOP! From Shamita Shetty to Siddharth Shukla; check out the times celebs were 'AGE SHAMED' by their co-contestants in the Bigg Boss House

MUMBAI : Known as one of the most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss has often grabbed attention for the enormous fights, high octane drama, big revelations and a few more unexpected reasons. Recently, a contestant in the show was age-shamed by another which has given rise to a debate amongst their fans. However, this is not the first time that something like this has happened in the BB house.

There have been instances previously too. Let’s take a look:

Shamita Shetty called ‘aunty’ and ‘mummy ki umar ki’

Shamita Shetty, who is seen in Bigg Boss 15 and was previously seen in Bigg Boss OTT, too was recently addressed as ‘aunty’ by Karan Kundrra. Though the latter’s remark didn’t seem intentional and was made during a heated argument, it has stirred things up between both their fans.

Earlier, during BB OTT, Akshara Singh was spotted age-shaming Shamita quite a few times during their stay. The Bhojpuri actress was seen saying, “Shamita toh mere mummy ki umar ki hai.” She also received flak on social media for the same.

Jay Bhanushali’s age pointed out by Simba Nagpal

Recently, in Bigg Boss 15, Simba Nagpal made a remark on Jay Bhanushali’s age by saying that his vibes don’t match with people as there is a generation gap. He clearly took the latter’s name and was soon questioned about his own age by the actor. Jay who is 36 years old asked Simba about his age and he replied with ‘25’.

Eijaz Khan was mocked at his age

Eijaz Khan’s age was pointed out by Rahul Vaidya during one of the tasks in Bigg Boss 14. This incident took place when the former was running and the latter said, ‘Bhaago mat, umar ke liye achcha nahi hai (don't run, it's not good for your age)’. While Eijaz didn’t take much offence and acted sportingly, fans were quick to defend him on social media.

Kashmera Shah’s age was pointed out

Kashmera Shah entered as a challenger in Bigg Boss 14. The actress was often at loggerheads with Nikki Tamboli and was offended when her age was pointed out by the latter too. During nominations, Nikki took Kashmera’s name and stated that she didn’t want to back answer her because she respected her because of her age. This didn’t go well with Kashmera and she broke down after the same.

Rakhi Sawant was addressed as a 50-year-old

During Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni got into an argument with Rakhi Sawant after she passed a few unpleasant comments about him and Jasmin Bhasin. This made the actor angry and he told her to not get into his personal matters. However, when Rakhi didn’t stop making remarks, Aly called her ‘gadhi’, ‘pagal aurat’ and said “ tu kar kar Gadhi tu yehi kar, 50 saal ki beta tu yehi kar.” (Pic: Instagram)

Sidharth Shukla was called ‘buddha’

The late Sidharth Shukla, who won Bigg Boss 13, was also at the receiving end of such a remark. The actor, who had a wonderful journey in the Bigg Boss house, was age shamed by Mahira Sharma, after a massive fight. The actress called him ‘buddha’. Moreover, she also mentioned that Sidharth was 4 years elder than her mother. Later, she received a serious backlash for her comment.

Shefali Jariwala was called a cougar

Shefali Jariwala, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13, was shamed by Paras Chhabra. Both of them could never get along during their journey. Paras once made a nasty remark of ‘cougar’ for Shefali and received a massive thrashing for it by her husband Parag Tyagi. He also received a backlash on social media.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.