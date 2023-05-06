Scoop! Shiv Thackeray’s abuses profusely Archana Gautam on the sets of KKK 13 in front of the crew and cast leads to Archana crying

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 12:43
Archana Gautam on the sets of KKK 13 in front of the crew and cast leads to Archana crying

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot is going amazing, but obviously with a lot of injuries and dangerous stunts. Contestants are shedding their blood and sweat to battle it out. Fans usually love the stunts and the camaraderie shared between the contestants on the show, but arguments and fights between the contestants are also inevitable.

Archana Gautam who rose to fame with her entertaining stint in Bigg Boss 16 has been diligently fighting her fears and giving her best to reach the finale. However if sources are to be believed, Shiv Thackeray who was also a part of Bigg Boss 16 has been passing nasty comments and picking fights and abusing profusely in front of the team .with Archana which has left the actress emotionally hurt.

Their disagreement have led to multiple fights, resulting into a heated arguments between the two. As per the sources, Archana feels hurt, Infact the actress has even cried on the sets of the show. Apparently Shiv has been making fun of her with the crew members also. When confronted by Archana, Shiv retaliated aggressively and abused multiple times .

 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Bigg Boss 16 Shiv Thakare Archana TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 12:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shobhaa De hails Kangana: 'About time a star debunked the airport look nonsense'
MUMBAI : After Kangana Ranaut called herself a "victim of capitalism" and bid adieu to the "airport look," author...
Padma Lakshmi to hang up her apron as 'Top Chef' host after 20 seasons
MUMBAI :  Indian-born American TV show host and writer Padma Lakshmi is exiting 'Top Chef', the reality food show she...
Must Read! Shehnaaz Gill reveals why she started eating non-veg food, “I couldn't move my neck”
MUMBAI : Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive...
Shocking! "Shameless sense of styling" Netizens trolls Disha Patani on her outfit
MUMBAI : Actress Disha Patani has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her acting projects and...
AMAZING! Check out some of These TV actresses who have continued working on TV after embracing Motherhood
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of...
Wow! Shark Tank India 3 all set to return on Tv; makers share funny promo
MUMBAI :After two successful seasons, Shark Tank India is coming back with its third season and it is sure to be...
Recent Stories
debunked the airport look nonsense
Shobhaa De hails Kangana: 'About time a star debunked the airport look nonsense'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shehnaaz Gill
Must Read! Shehnaaz Gill reveals why she started eating non-veg food, “I couldn't move my neck”
st
Wow! Shark Tank India 3 all set to return on Tv; makers share funny promo
Dipika Kakar reveals how she and hubby
What! Dipika Kakar reveals how she and hubby Shoaib Ibrahim had gone through a huge financial crisis, says “Bahut bura phase dekha hai”
sure to leave you surprised
Wow! Naagin 6’s Vatsal Seth’s educational qualifications is sure to leave you surprised
Sidharth Bhardwaj reveals the reason he walked out of Mohit Suri
Really! Bigg Boss 5’s Sidharth Bhardwaj reveals the reason he walked out of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain
Saee Barve
Exclusive! Saee Barve reveals why she said ‘Yes’ to the Role of Surekha, auditioned for This role as well