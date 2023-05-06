Scoop! Shiv Thackeray’s abuses profusely Archana Gautam on the sets of KKK 13 in front of the crew and cast leads to Archana crying

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot is going amazing, but obviously with a lot of injuries and dangerous stunts. Contestants are shedding their blood and sweat to battle it out. Fans usually love the stunts and the camaraderie shared between the contestants on the show, but arguments and fights between the contestants are also inevitable.

Archana Gautam who rose to fame with her entertaining stint in Bigg Boss 16 has been diligently fighting her fears and giving her best to reach the finale. However if sources are to be believed, Shiv Thackeray who was also a part of Bigg Boss 16 has been passing nasty comments and picking fights and abusing profusely in front of the team .with Archana which has left the actress emotionally hurt.

Their disagreement have led to multiple fights, resulting into a heated arguments between the two. As per the sources, Archana feels hurt, Infact the actress has even cried on the sets of the show. Apparently Shiv has been making fun of her with the crew members also. When confronted by Archana, Shiv retaliated aggressively and abused multiple times .