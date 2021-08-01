SCOOP! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta's 'Model Face' video makes netizens wait for THIS

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has given massive popularity to all his cast members. Well, it makes sense too; the characters are fun and it’s a treat to watch every single one of them every day. Similarly, Munmun Dutta who plays the character of Babitaji on the show is really popular on social media and has recently shared a video of her model face where fans reacted to it and wrote can’t wait for ‘Tappu’ Raj Anadkat’s comment.

Both Raj and Munmun shared a great rapport with each other and keep giving their fans a glimpse of their friendship on Instagram.



Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat often comment on each other’s posts on Instagram. The actress shared a video on her Instagram showcasing her ‘Model face’ and fans couldn’t keep calm but dragged Raj in the comments section.



Fans were quick to react to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actresses’ video and a user commented, “@raj_anadkat ha bhai tappu aajao. Tumhare hee comment ka wait kr rhe hai humlog! ”. Another user commented, “Abhi Raj bhai aate hi honge ”.

Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat have been making headlines off late. A while ago the TMKOC actor shared a picture on his Instagram account and wrote, “What’s Your Monday Mood?” to fans. In the picture, he looks in a not-so-happy mood. Reacting to the picture, Munmun Dutta commented, “Hahaha” with a laughing emoji. Some of the users trolled Munmun on her comment itself. One user with username ‘visu_123rock’ wrote, “Aap Dono Setting He Na.” Not just this, several users have made some disgusting remarks on Munmun’s comment.

