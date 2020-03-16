Scoop! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain actors Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in a relationship?

Successfully running a daily soap for thirteen long years is no cakewalk. At a time when shows go off air within three months, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has completed over 3700 episodes.
MUMBAI: Successfully running a daily soap for thirteen long years is no cakewalk. At a time when shows go off air within three months, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has completed over 3700 episodes. The daily soap, starring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, has its own charm. Rajan Shahi and team have managed to capture the attention of fans.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod’s off-screen chemistry has got tongues wagging. When they were roped in for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, many assumed that the two would end up together. Now  if sources from the set are to be believed, the co-stars have indeed turned into lovebirds. Many on the set of the daily soap firmly believe that the two are indeed dating each other.

“They spend the maximum time with each other on the set. Their lunch is together, they arrive together and even pack up and leave together. From what we know, they have also gone on several dates,” a source from the set mentions.

Another source, close to the actors, adds, “Pranali was smitten by Harshad and it was obvious. Today just like him, she has become reclusive too. He acts as her mentor but clearly, there’s something brewing. I don’t think they will come out in the open and address it, given Harshad is very private about his personal life.”

In an earlier interview, Harshad stated that he doesn't have time for love as of now and wants to concentrate on work. Talking about his bond with Pranali, Harshad mentioned that nothing will happen just because fans want it.

Latest Video