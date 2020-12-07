On-screen ENEMIES Siddharth Nigam and Aamir Dalvi bond off-screen like two pods in a pea!

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is a very hardworking actor and we all are aware of that. He puts his 100 percent in what he does and aces the action stunts.

Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is a fantasy show which is a visual delight! The audience loves watching the chemistry between Siddharth and Ashi Singh. The current drama revolves around Aladdin and Zafar, played by Aamir Dalvi.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar, Aamir had mentioned how shooting with the young cast is a pleasure as they have a different set of energy. Looks like the entire cast of the show his very high on energy and full of positive vibes as they share a great rapport off-screen!

Sidddharth took to social media to share how Aamir shot a video of him while Siddharth was flaunting his abs!

Take a look:

