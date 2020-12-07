News

On-screen ENEMIES Siddharth Nigam and Aamir Dalvi bond off-screen like two pods in a pea!

Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is a fantasy show which is a visual delight! The audience loves watching the chemistry between Siddharth and Ashi Singh. The current drama revolves around Aladdin and Zafar, played by Aamir Dalvi.

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
07 Dec 2020 02:46 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is a very hardworking actor and we all are aware of that. He puts his 100 percent in what he does and aces the action stunts.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar, Aamir had mentioned how shooting with the young cast is a pleasure as they have a different set of energy. Looks like the entire cast of the show his very high on energy and full of positive vibes as they share a great rapport off-screen!

Sidddharth took to social media to share how Aamir shot a video of him while Siddharth was flaunting his abs!

Take a look:

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Playing an antagonist is not easy: Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor Aamir Dalvi aka Zafar!)

 

Tags Siddharth Nigam SAB TV Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga Aladdin Omar Mallika Khanjar Ashi Singh Debina Bonnerjee TellyChakkar

