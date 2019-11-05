News

This off-screen photo of Tapu and Jethalal will melt your heart

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Nov 2019 07:12 PM

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is worldwide famous and the credit goes to the entire team who works hard in front and behind the camera. The show is also loved by masses as it has unique characterization and keeps viewers engaged with interesting tales.

Viewers enjoy watching father-son duo Tapu and Jethalal in the show. They like to see their cute nok-jhok.

Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu, shared a lovely off-screen photo along with his on-screen father Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi. The picture has got many likes and definitely melts hearts. Don’t believe us? Take a look! 

past seven days