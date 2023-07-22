On-Screen Rivals, Off-Screen Besties: The surprising Bond of Dhruv and Senapati Samrat from Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara

MUMBAI: The magic of television often blurs the lines between reality and fiction, leaving us captivated by the intense conflicts and gripping performances we witness on our screens. Dhruv Tara has undoubtedly enthralled us all with its powerful storyline and compelling characters. Behind the cameras, away from the scripted battles and dramatic confrontations, Ishaan Dhawan (Dhruv) and Vineet Chaudhury (Senapati Samrat) share a great camaraderie off-screen. Through their shared experiences, countless hours spent on set, and a mutual love for their craft, these actors have forged a bond that is not only evident but also contagious.

Ishaan Dhawan, who plays the character of Dhruv, said, "I believe the true essence of our craft lies in the ability to connect with our co-stars, both on and off the screen. While Dhruv and Senapati may be sworn enemies in the world of Dhruv Tara, off-screen, we are great friends off-screen. Working alongside such talented actors and sharing this journey with them has been an incredible experience. As an actor, when you have a shared passion for storytelling and are in sync with your co-stars, delivering your performance becomes effortless."

Vineet Chaudhury, who plays the character of Senapati Samrat, said, "Playing the role of Senapati Samrat on Dhruv Tara has been an exhilarating experience, especially when you consider the fiery on-screen rivalry between my character and Dhruv. However, off-screen, Ishaan and I share a bond that goes beyond our characters' conflicts. We support and cheering each other on. Though we play adversaries on the show, our genuine affection and respect off-screen remind us that true friendship can blossom unexpectedly."

Don’t miss watching Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare every Monday to Saturday at 8:00 PM only on Sony SAB

