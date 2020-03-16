Off screenz I am very close to Sanjay and Anjum; my bond with Dheeraj and Manit is very different: Kundali Bhagya’s Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer Luthra

In an exclusive interaction with us, Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer Luthra revealed his bond with the cast and more.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/21/2022 - 00:42
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Abhishek Kapur is currently seen playing the role of Sameer Luthra in the show. Fans love him for his charming personality and fashion statements that make him stand out from the crowd. The audience is crazy about his stellar performance.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer Luthra revealed his bond with the cast and more

What kind of bond do you share with Dheeraj and Manit?

Well, off screen also, we share a great bond. We discuss the gym. Dheeraj, Manit, Sanjay, and I discuss the scenes and give feedback. Manit and Dheeraj are amazing actors and like brothers to me. With Karan, it was more fun, and with Dheeraj and Manit, it is a serious kind of bond.

Who is the closest to you on the set?

They are all close to me, but specifically, yes Sanjay and Anjum are very close to me when it comes to fun time off-screen, and my bond with Dheeraj and Manit is very different. Navin Ji is a father figure to me.

Your preferred fashion statement?

Well, personally, I like to always have a pair of sunglasses and a big collection of caps. Otherwise, I am not very brand conscious, and I barely shop.

