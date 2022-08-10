Season 3 of 'Aashiqana' comes along with the challenges of a 'new-born' twist

Actors Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey will be seen reprising their roles of Yash and Chikki in the third season of the web show 'Aashiqana'. The actors revealed how the entry of a baby in their lives will create a lot of confusions and mysteries.
MUMBAI:Actors Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey will be seen reprising their roles of Yash and Chikki in the third season of the web show 'Aashiqana'. The actors revealed how the entry of a baby in their lives will create a lot of confusions and mysteries.

Yash and Chikki, who got married in the second season are shown to be separated in the third one and there is a new twist - an entry of a new-born baby which raises many questions about were it came from. Yash and Chikki will get surrounded by several new problems.

Sharing details about the third season, Zayn explained: "With a baby entering Yash and Chikki's life, the drama is going to be threefold. This definitely will affect their relationship and make it more complex. With murderers lurking around town, Yash is faced with many challenges and this just creates another sense of mystery around him."

The lead actress of the web series, Khushi, who will be seen playing the role of Chikki spoke about the relationship of on-screen couples and because of many confusions and misunderstanding, they both couldn't be together and are all set to face another drama in their lives creating more issues for their relationship.

"Yash and Chikki have constantly been at loggerheads and are trying to find a way out of it. With triple the action, drama, twists and turns the two are faced with an unforeseen situation where a baby enters their life."

"Chikki is shocked and wondering what will happen next and how this will change Yash and her life forever. Well, the interesting part is that viewers need to watch this season to understand the new dynamics and figure out how this baby entered their lives," concluded the actress.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 08:15

