Security personnel & health professionals are our real-life angels – Kavita Ghai

28 Apr 2020 06:26 PM

MUMBAI: Kavita Ghai who plays the role of Soni Mehra in “Kartik Purnima” is spending time with her entire family in Delhi where she came across Policemen in her colony and she saluted them with full respect.  

On that Note Kavita Ghai shared: “I have always believed in Angels. But recently in this crisis situation, where it is extremely risky to go out of our home, I came across people who I believe are real life angels in the form of Policemen, Doctors, Nurses, our daily helpers, the people who are working for NGO’s and many more. It takes a lot of courage and immense patience to work in such a critical situation.”

Kavita further shared: “Recently, when I was standing on my terrace, I saw a few policemen patrolling in my area to see whether everyone is safe. I saluted them but I feel that we should not only salute but bow our heads with folded hands and thank them for everything they are doing to keep us safe. It takes a lot of courage and guts to selflessly serve people. I thank them because I believe they are our guardian angels.”

