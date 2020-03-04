Security tightened on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: One of the longest and popular TV shows Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah embroiled into controversy after one of its characters Champaklal said in an episode that Hindi was the language of Mumbai. This statement angered the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and they issued threats to the makers.

The workers of the party also landed at the residence of Amit Bhatt, who said the dialogue. The actor, who plays the character of protagonist Jethalal’s father, as issued an apology.

In his letter Amit Bhatt stated that he follows the script and does what the writers want him to. He wrote in Marathi that he respects the language and is apologetic about his dialogue on the show.

In the midst of controversy, TellyChakkar has learnt that security has been tightened on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yesterday, the cast was shooting Holi special sequence ‘Holi Rasiya’. Even the media was present on the sets to shoot this special episode. There were few police constables present on the sets to avoid any kind of havoc. However, things were all fine on the sets.

Creator of the show Asit Kumar Modi’s has also released a statement where he agreed Marathi was Mumbai’s language and a video where they called to respect all languages did not please netizens, who demanded an apology and a disclaimer on the show.