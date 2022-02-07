See how Super Moms Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia and Juhi Parmar are giving mothers across India ‘wings’ to achieve their dreams

MUMBAI: After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous two seasons that introduced audiences to some truly exceptional moms whose dancing skills can give even the younger dancers a run for their money, Zee TV is all set to launch the 3rd edition of its popular non-fiction show – DID Super Moms. Airing Saturdays and Sundays at 9 pm 2nd July onwards, the new season will see an exciting panel of judges – Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani and Urmila Matondkar mentor and guide the talented moms through their journey and help them achieve their dancing dreams. In keeping with this mantra of recognizing talented mothers and presenting them with an avenue to achieve their dreams, the channel and the team of DID sent some special surprises to celebrity Super Moms Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia and Juhi Parmar, who in turn, have taken to social media with heartfelt video messages that egg every talented mom out there to come forth and pursue their passions!

Ecstatic on receiving these really cool DID Super Moms hampers, Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia and Juhi Parmar mentioned that they were really impressed by the thought behind the initiative and how they were also kicked about seeing the new season of DID Super Moms. The stars also left their followers surprised when they took to social media to share their reactions. Their heartfelt video messages have now gone viral on social media and are giving mothers the ‘wings’ they need to be Super Moms!

Wearing the cape that is referred to as the power pankh on DID Super Moms and given to every auditioner who makes it to the next level, Anita Hassanandani said, “Zee TV has sent me this wonderful hamper with so many thoughtful goodies and out of them, my favorite is this 'power pankh' because I am a Super Mom. I feel along with family duties, now it's time for all of us to showcase our hidden talent and give our dreams some 'wings' as every mom is a Super Mom. I would also like to wish Zee TV the best for DID Super Moms, a reality show through which they are giving all the Super Moms across India a chance to showcase their talent. I am definitely going to watch the show and I hope everyone across the country watches it as well.”

After receiving the hamper, Juhi Parmar also mentioned, “While Zee TV sent me such an amazing hamper, the thing that I loved the most is the 'power pankh,' which they sent me because I am a Super Mom. I believe every Mom is a Super Mom and now is the time for all of us to realise our hidden talents and give our dream 'wings' to fly. Zee TV is also coming up with DID Super Moms, which gives Super Moms across India a chance to showcase their talent and passion for dance, and I would like to wish them all the best for the show. I am really excited to see it.”

Apart from these two actresses Shiny Doshi, Pavitra, Raj, Gurnazar, Smita Bansal and Urvashi Dholakia also posted the motivational videos to encourage Super Moms to follow their dreams, it will also be interesting to see how the DID Super Moms contestants win the hearts of the viewers and judges with their fantastic performances.

To witness all the enchanting performances of the talented mothers, tune into the grand premiere of DID Super Moms on 2nd July at 9 pm, only on Zee TV!