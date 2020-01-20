Seema Biswas learns Marathi for her role in Dadi Amma...Dadi Amma Man Jaao!

MUMBAI: Veteran Indian film Production House - Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd is back on the small screen! Their upcoming project on Star Plus, Dadi Amma.. Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! is all set to cater to a unique target audience on television, grandparents. Furthermore, the show’s content shall depict interesting anecdotes from the inputs of Late Shri Rajkumar Barjatya which has been creatively included in the narrative of the show. Stepping in the shoes of the titular role of ‘Dadi’ would be the talented actress Seema Biswas.

Commitment and dedication are the keys to success and brilliant actor Seema Biswas surely aims for perfection! The actor is all geared up to win audiences’ hearts by essaying the role of a strong, middle class and caring grandmother who belongs to a Maharashtrian family. In order to get the Maharashtrian dialect, expressions, body language right, to bring authenticity and to get into her character’s skin, the veteran actor has started learning Marathi.

Seema Biswas shared her experience of learning and understanding the language and said, “Marathi is moderately a new language to me but when I started delivering my lines in the show, I realized that it was extremely important for me to get the pronunciations and words right to be able to bring my character to life. Hence, I decided to learn the nuances of the language and the correct diction. Moreover, I started watching Marathi movies to grasp body language right! The team on-set and my co-actors also helped me understand the meaning of certain words, phrases, and gestures, so I can emote better. I hope the audiences enjoy watching this side of me!”