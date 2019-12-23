Seema Biswas to play the titular role in Star Plus' new show Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao?

MUMBAI: It's raining exclusive news on TellyChakkar.com. While there are a number of shows lined up in the pipeline and for those itneresting concepts, some very talented faces are being roped in, there is one news which is sure to leave the viewers quite excited!



Wondering what we are talking about?



Well, TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learnt that Star Plus will soon launch a new show titled Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao. The project will be a family drama wherein family values and moral values will be an essential part of the show. According to our highly placed sources, critically acclaimed actress Seema Biswas will in most probablity come on board to play the titular role of a "Dadi". Going by the history of television formats, family shows where moral and emotional values are highlighted the most were quite appreciated, especially on Star Plus. Shows like Baa Bahu Aur Baby and Sasural Genda Phool became quite popular because of its content and looks like Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao might join the league.



Seema rose to fame with her stellar performance in Bandit Queen. She was also seen in TV show Maha Kumb. The actress will also be seen in a pivotal role in ALTBalaji's Code M.



We couldn't connect with Seema and the channel's spokesperson for a comment.