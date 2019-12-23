News

Seema Biswas to play the titular role in Star Plus' new show Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao?

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
23 Dec 2019 02:06 PM

MUMBAI: It's raining exclusive news on TellyChakkar.com. While there are a number of shows lined up in the pipeline and for those itneresting concepts, some very talented faces are being roped in, there is one news which is sure to leave the viewers quite excited!

Wondering what we are talking about?

Well, TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learnt that Star Plus will soon launch a new show titled Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao. The project will be a family drama wherein family values and moral values will be an essential part of the show. According to our highly placed sources, critically acclaimed actress Seema Biswas will in most probablity come on board to play the titular role of a "Dadi". Going by the history of television formats, family shows where moral and emotional values are highlighted the most were quite appreciated, especially on Star Plus. Shows like Baa Bahu Aur Baby and Sasural Genda Phool became quite popular because of its content and looks like Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao might join the league.

Seema rose to fame with her stellar performance in Bandit Queen. She was also seen in TV show Maha Kumb. The actress will also be seen in a pivotal role in ALTBalaji's Code M.

We couldn't connect with Seema and the channel's spokesperson for a comment.

Tags > Seema Biswas, Star Plus, Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Sasural Genda Phool, Bandit Queen, Maha Kumb, ALTBalaji, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Monica Bedi
Monica Bedi
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan

past seven days