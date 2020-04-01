Seema Mishra doesn't mind showing her grey hair

MUMBAI: With the nation being on quarantine mode, most places are shut. "Santoshi Maa: Sunayein Vrat Kathayein" actress Seema Mishra says she hasn't been able to colour her hair as the salons are closed, but she doesn't mind letting people see her natural grey hair.

"I have a lot of grey hair. I haven't been able to colour my hair because the salons are shut. I am actually enjoying this time where I don't have to fuss about going to the salon for anything. I don't mind showing my greys," she said.

The 21-day lockdown is a serious matter, she said.

"I am glad that I am safe. I am very grateful for that," she said.

She has appeared in television shows like "Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon" and "Kalash - Ek Vishwaas".

"I was unwell for the better part of March, so rested a lot in order to get better. Not going to shoots helped. I do a lot of household chores when I am at home. Cleaning is a compulsive thing for me. I clean, cook, read, Netflix, exercise etc," she said about staying home.