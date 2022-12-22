Seems like the actors of Imlie were hit by a ‘SLEEP-WAVE’; read to see its effects

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands third on ratings. The audience seems to be loving the new star cast and fresh plot of the show. And not just that, we know how much our viewers enjoy watching some off-camera banter that goes on, on the sets of the show.

It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows and gathering little tidbits from the lives of our favorite stars.

Recently, we came across a little clip from the sets of Imlie.

We know that the stars of Imlie share a great bond with each even off-camera and this right here was another proof.

We can see that some actors on the set are having a tough time keeping awake.

Looks like Hetal Yadav was having a tough catching sleep and got recorded! Megha Chakraborty even captures Sweetu Panjwani among others on the set.

Now we don’t know if there is even a thing called a sleep-wave but if it exists, at least we’ll be wary of its effects here on!

Meanwhile on Imlie, The Rathore family arrives at the restaurant and both the families start bickering and taunting each other. They blame each other for everything. Rana family keeps taunting Imlie. Imlie asks the family to stop fighting and questions Rudra and Devika that they knew the truth before and still got them married.

Imlie later feels broken and expresses it to Chini that she feels betrayed by her. Chini is not ready to accept her mistake and Imlie raises her hand on Chini.

What is the upcoming track going to be like? Share your guesses in the comments below!

