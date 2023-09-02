Seerat Kapoor aka Chini to land up in the hospital on Imlie?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini. The current track follows Atharva and Imlie’s burgeoning friendship and Chini’s efforts to ruin the same.

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

We see that a major twist has occurred as Atharva finally makes the call that he doesn't love Chini anymore. However, we don’t think Chini is ready to accept the defeat just yet.

Now, in this bts video, we see that the families are reportedly in the hospital and by Anu’s aunty take, probably because something wrong has happened with Chini.

This video has us in a tizzy about the upcoming track of the show and if all this was a master plan of Chini or something has genuinely gone wrong!

Meanwhile on Imlie, Now, the upcoming track of the show is going to be very interesting as Imlie decides to leave Ranas and Atharva. Imlie has packed her bags and Atharva tries to stop her but to no avail.

In a major twist, Rudra announces that Chini will be living with them now on. We see that just as Imlie is leaving, Chini enters the Rana house.

Let’s see what happens ahead and why did the family take the decision of bringing in Chini.

