Seerat Missing her work life, this video of her with Raviteja show their on screen bond as well

By TellychakkarTeam
12 May 2020 03:47 PM

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor began her career in cinema as a choreographer and today she is one of the established actresses in southern cinema. Her fan following is also massive. Her carrier graph has some biggest grossing movies in south and also received a huge amount of viewers in  Northern and Western states as well.  

Seerat's movies like  "Run Raja Run"  in Tollywood. Post her grand debut in Indian Cinema, she has had an exceptional career in Tollywood with some blockbuster hits like Tigers (2015), Columbus (2015), Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (2017), Okka Kshanam ( 2017) and Touch Chesi Chudu (2018).

(Also Read: This is the time where you can upgrade your knowledge, says Seerat Kapoor )

Seerat shared an adorable video with her co-star and south's super star Raviteja from the movie Touch Chesi Chudu, she captioned it "Today’s Kartvya is inspired by your very own KARTik and diVYA!
#QuarantineMornings To major missing my #MassMaharaja
set with @raviteja_2628 ! #TBT #TouchChesiChudu 

On a work front Seerat will be soon seen in the upcoming Telugu movie "Krishna and his Leela", with Siddu Jonnalagadd. The teaser of the movie is already out.

(Also Read: Revealed : Secret behind Seerat Kapoor's toned and fit body, Check out the video )

