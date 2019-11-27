Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh are reminiscing the memories of Tujhse Hai Raabta and the reason is very special

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Tujhse Hai Raabta has become a popular show among the viewers. The show has gone through various twists and turns which has left them at the edge of the seat.

Also, Kalyani AKA Reem Shaikh and Malhar AKA Sheban Azim's jodi has become hit among the fans. We have seen how Reem and Sehban have a great time shooting for the show.

And now, this onscreen couple is over the moon as it's been a year since they united in the show. The jodi popularly known as KalMa has received lots love from the fans.

Both Reem and Sehban couldn't contain their excitement and shared some fond memories on their social media accounts.

Take a look at Sehban and Reem's post:

Well, it seems the onscreen couple is reminiscing their old days.

What do you think about KalMa? Tell us in the comments.