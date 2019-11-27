News

Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh are reminiscing the memories of Tujhse Hai Raabta and the reason is very special

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
27 Nov 2019 01:00 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Tujhse Hai Raabta has become a popular show among the viewers. The show has gone through various twists and turns which has left them at the edge of the seat. 

Also, Kalyani AKA Reem Shaikh and Malhar AKA Sheban Azim's jodi has become hit among the fans. We have seen how Reem and Sehban have a great time shooting for the show.  

And now, this onscreen couple is over the moon as it's been a year since they united in the show. The jodi popularly known as KalMa has received lots love from the fans. 

Both Reem and Sehban couldn't contain their excitement and shared some fond memories on their social media accounts. 

Take a look at Sehban and Reem's post:

View this post on Instagram

Pic 1. Kalyani : malharji it's been a year to Kalma!! Malhar : what is Kalma? _____________________________________________ Pic 2. Kalyani : aap rehne dijiye malharji!! Malhar : I know KalMa ! It's kalyani and malhar _____________________________________________ Pic 3. Kalyani : aapko Sach mein pata hai? Malhar : mujhe sab pata hai kalyani, main tumhein Instagram pe follow follow karta hoon. Kalyani : achha toh aap bhi mere fan hain? Malhar : yehi samajh lo. ______________________________________________ Pic 4. Kalyani : chaliye malhar ji phir mere Instagram ke liye ek photo click kijiye Malhar : haan ab yehi ek kaam reh gaya hai ACP ko. _______________________________________________ Pic 5. Kalyani : aap toh rehne hi dijiye mera dost @_akshay__bhalerao click Kar dega Malhar : awwww! Kalluuu _______________________________________________ #KalMa #oneyeartokalma #TujhseHaiRaabta #zeetv #fullhousemedia

A post shared by Sehban Azim سحبان عظیم (@sehban_azim) on

Well, it seems the onscreen couple is reminiscing their old days. 

What do you think about KalMa? Tell us in the comments. 

 

 

 

Tags > Kalyani, Malhar, Anupriya, Moksh, Aau Saheb, Adinath, Asavari, Atharva, Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim, Poorva Gokhale, Savita Prabhune, TellyChakkar,

