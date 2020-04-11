Sehban Azim and Reem Sheikh were asked to NOT IMPROVISE on their scenes in Tujhse Hai Raabta

MUMBAI: The frightening COVID-19 pandemic is creating such a change now—by forcing many celebrities to slow down, to spend more time in personal reflection, away from the noise and heave of the world.

The lockdown has paved the way for actors to take up different activities that they wouldn’t do otherwise because of the hectic schedules. Lot of actors are heavily investing their time in doing LIVE sessions with fans and friends. Recently, Tujhse Hai Raabta actors Reem Sheikh and Sehban Azim came LIVE on Zee TV’s official Instagram handle to interact with their fans.

During the chat, Sehban and Reem revealed about the improvisations they did amidst their scenes. Reem said, “There were a lot of times that we improvise the scene and it’s a great give and take with Sehban as a co-actor”.

Sharing an incident on the same, Sehban said, “I remember receiving a call from the channel’s end to not improvise on the scenes a lot and the reason was that they couldn’t chop off the scenes as they came out perfect. But they also had to decide on a freezing point and have to keep in mind the duration of the episode, hence they asked us to not improvise on the scenes a lot”.

Interesting, Isn’t it?

What are your views on Reem and Sehban’s chemistry as Kalyani and Malhar?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.