Sehban Azim feels Reem Shaikh is a DRAMA QUEEN; here's why

MUMBAI : Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh are presently seen in Zee TV' popular show Tujhse Hai Raabta. The two of them play the lead roles of Kalyani and Malhar. Tujhse Hai Raabta has become a huge hit among the fans, all thanks to their wonderful chemistry.

Reem and Sehban have become one of the most popular onscreen jodis of the Telly world. We all know Reem and Sehban share a great bond in real life. They have always posted delightful and fun pictures and videos from the sets of the show.

The actors have started shooting for the show after three months and are extremely excited to get back in action.

(ALSO READ : Reem Shaikh throws down a challenge to Tujhse Hai Raabta co-star Sehban Azim)

And now, Sehban has posted a video on his Instagram story where he claims that Reem is too much dramatic. The actor says so as Reem is doing a drama that there is a lot of sunlight. By the way, Reem's expressions as she complains about this are just too cute.

Take a look at the story:

While Sehban takes the video, Reem shows her cute ‘nakhras’ to her co-star.

Reem and Sehban's camaraderie is just too amazing.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

(ALSO READ : Reem Shaikh was CLUELESS about starring opposite Sehban Azim in Tujhse Hai Raabta)