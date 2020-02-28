Sehban Azim sets the stage on fire at Salaam-E-Ishq despite injury!

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year when love is blooming in everyone's heart and with Zee TV always aiming to enthral its viewers with its entertaining shows, is all set to present to its audience a visual treat as Zee TV in association with Balaji Telefilms will air a two-hour special show – Salaam-E-Ishq! Boasting of innumerable, popular actors, this special episode of Salaam-E-Ishq will be all about fun, laughter, romance and breath-taking performances by popular actors like Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Sehban Azim, Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chapekar, Naina Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Adnan Khan, Tunisha Sharma, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. While each celebrity gave a mind-blowing performance, it was Sehban Azim’s dedication that stole our hearts.

Sehban and Reem Shaikh, who play the lead roles in Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Rabta, are all geared up to set the stage on fire with their power-packed performance this weekend on Salaam-E-Ishq. The duo showed off their spectacular dance moves and chemistry to songs like Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, Bala Bala and Sauda Khara Khara. But we were completely enamoured knowing that Sehban pulled off the difficult dance steps while suffering from an injury.

The actor was injured during the shoot of his on-going show, Tujhse Hai Rabta. But this did not stop the actor from performing the dance sequence that included some challenging moves and lifts, with finesse and ease. “I am really happy to be a part of Zee TV’s Salaam-E-Ishq. I must say it was challenging to manage the entire dance sequence. But I love dancing and the injury tested my mettle as a dancer. I hope the audience love my performance just as much as I loved performing it,” revealed Sehban.

A night full of love, romance and entertainment, the audience will surely be on the edge of their seats this 29th February and 1st March. In fact, the special Salaam-E-Ishq episode has a lot of surprises in store for its viewers. The dance performance by the Kumkum Bhagya jodi of Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) as well as a melodious act by last season's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs winner Sugandha Date will surely leave the audience amazed.