Sehban Azim talks about his equation with Reem Shaikh and reveals how her show Ishq Main Gayal could have done wonders

Sehban Azim is one of the most loved and well-known actors of television and he is best known for his performance in the serial Tujhse Hai Raabta. His pairing with Reem was loved by the audience and they are considered as one of the most iconic pairs of television. TellyChakkar got in touch with Sehban and asked him about his equation with Reem and what he thought about her show 'Ishq Main Gayal"
MUMBAI: Sehban Azim is a known television actor and he has a good fan following.

He is best known for his roles in the serials like Dill Mill Gayye, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Humsafars, Thapki Pyar Ki, Bepannaah and Tujhse Hai Raabta etc.

He was last seen in the web series titled Dear Ishq where the audience liked his performance as Abhimanyu Razdan.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sehban and asked him about his equation with Reem and what he thought about her show 'Ishq Main Gayal"

How is your equation with Reem Shaikh and do you miss the old days of shooting?

Yes, I did meet her yesterday and I do miss those days of shooting with her as everyone on the sets were crazy including our director.

What do you have to say about Reem Shaikh's last serial Ishq Main Gayal alongside Karan Kundrra which is off-air now?

They could have done better as they started quite well and then they lost the plot. I felt they wasted such a good and talented actor in fact everyone was so talented. I don't know what they did, I feel they got confused as they wanted something else and they shot something else. It was in the same set as my show Spy Bahu.

Well, there is no doubt that fans love the pair of Reem and Sehban and they are known as one of the most loved couples of television and the audience miss watching them together.

