Sehban Azim's wish for his onscreen mom-in-law Poorva Gokhale is the sweetest one

MUMBAI: Sehban Azim is currently seen in Zee TV's show, Tujhse Hai Raabta, where he plays the role of ACP Malhar Rane. The actor is paired opposite Reem Shaikh, who plays the role of Kalyani. Fans are in love with this amazing new jodi and it is one of the reasons behind the show's popularity.

We all know how the entire star cast of the show is one family and enjoys a lot while shooting. They all keep posting several pictures on social media which shows the deep bond they share with one another.

And now, Sehban has shared a heartfelt post for his on-screen mother-in-law Poorva Gokhale on the special occasion of her birthday. Azim posted a wonderful picture with his co-star and it is very delightful.

Take a look at Sehban's post:

Poorva plays the role of Anupriya Sarthak Rane and has done full justice to her character.

Coming back to Sehban, he has previously acted in shows like Dill Mill Gaye, Bepanaah, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Dil Dosti Dance, Humsafars, Silsila Pyaar Ka, among others.