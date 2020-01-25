Sejal Sharma’s SUICIDE: Meera Deosthale and Jasmin Bhasin REACTS

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com broke the unfortunate news about actress Sejal Sharma of Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji fame committing suicide.

The actress hung herself from a fan in her rented apartment in Mira Road. She hailed from Udaipur and after knowing about the incident her family completed the formalities and have taken her body back to Udaipur where her last rites will be performed.

Though new to the industry, Sejal made a mark with her infectious smile and positive energy. Meera Deosthale of Udaan and Vidya fame was Sejal’s friend. She took to Instagram to express her grief. She wrote: Sejal, May your soul rest in peace. My friend decided to end her life today and I am Shocked to know that a person who was always smiling and happy was suffering through depression. I wish u would have reached out to anyone and we could have helped u... sending u love and prayers.

View this post onInstagram Sejal, May your soulrest in peace. My friend decided to end her life today and I am Shocked to knowthat a person who was always smiling and happy was suffering throughdepression. I wish u would have reached out to anyone and we could have helpedu... sending u love and prayers A post shared by Meera (@meera.deosthale) on Jan 24, 2020 at 8:20amPST Jasmin Bhasin of Naagin played the character of Sejal’s Bhabhi in the show. She too, expressedher grief on Instagram. She wrote: It's unbelievable that you are no more with us, such a happy girl, your presence would just light up any place, only you know what you were going through that you decided to end your life. I will miss you I wish this would have never happened. Rip @i_sejalsharmaofficial. View this post onInstagram It'sunbelievable that you are no more with us, such a happy girl, your presencewould just light up any place, only you know what you were going through thatyou decided to end your life. I will miss you I wish this would have neverhappened. Rip @i_sejalsharmaofficial A postshared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806) on Jan24, 2020 at 6:36am PST Post your wishes for Sejal in the comment section below. Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Have a look at the post: