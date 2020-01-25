Sejal Sharma suicide: Jasmin Bhasin says her parents were not keeping well

MUMBAI: The news of Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji fame actress Sejal Sharma’s suicide shocked everyone. Her former co-star Jasmin Bhasin is not just shocked but disturbed also by this news.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Jasmin said, “I was not just shocked, I was disturbed as well. She was such a sweet girl, full of life, always happy. Even post show, we were in touch. She used to text me messages full of love, admiration. She used to always tell me, she is my fan and was just soo sweet. I am very, very surprised, what made her do this because whenever we met, nothing of that sort came across that she was unhappy.”

She added, “In fact, just recently she had sent me a text since my mom was here that she makes amazing food. I had invited her home too. I think she had gone home and come back and was deciding to get back to work. I don’t know what happened.”

Recounting what had been troubling her, Jasmin shared, “Her mother and father were not keeping best of health, she had the responsibility of doing something for them, make money and be something. She was a very talented and ambitious girl. I always told her that she will get a show on her talent anytime. She was disciplined and focused. She was auditioning. I have spoken to a couple of her co stars too and they are equally shocked.”

Credits: Pinkvilla