Sejal Sharma Suicide: Police look for her boyfriend

MUMBAI: The news of Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji fame actress Sejal Sharma’s suicide shocked everyone. The actress was found hanging in her flat. She reportedly committed suicide by hanging self at her residence in Mira Road on 24th January morning. The actress left a suicide note. Though the suicide note stated that no one is responsible for her death, but police are investigating the matter with every possible angle. Kashimara police have registered an accidental death case and Sejal’s friends and roommates are also being questioned.

Sejal’s friends said on condition of anonymity that she was under depression after her TV project went off air. Even though she was looking for work, but nothing had come her way. Media reports further stated that Police are also investigating the love angle as some of her friends have hinted at a relationship angle that had added to her depression. The Kashimira police are trying to find out who Sejal was in love with. Reports claim the possible reason behind the suicide might be some disturbance in the late actress’ personal life.

Sejal, who hailed from Rajasthan, had come to Mumbai in 2017 to make a career in acting. It was her first television project, and before that, she had worked in a few advertisements.

